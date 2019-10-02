Healthequity (HQY) Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Raised Holding by $521,430; Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stock Price Declined While Second Curve Capital Lowered Its Position by $3.00 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $115.9. About 221,569 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 8,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 201,580 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, up from 193,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 756,789 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.34M for 10.69 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liability-Sensitive Signature Bank Investing In Next Growth Drivers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Signature Bank Expands Its Fund Banking Division and Venture Banking Group With Appointment of New Banking Professionals – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Square, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, and Signature Bank Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Signature Bank Named #2 Institution in the U.S. in Three Categories of National Law Journal’s â€œBest Ofâ€ Survey – Business Wire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 62,335 shares to 202,335 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).