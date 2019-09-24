Healthequity (HQY) Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Lifted Its Position; Atlanta Capital Management Co Lifted Its Position in Alamo Group (ALG) by $10.12 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 50.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 10,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 30,707 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 20,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.31% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.59. About 460,338 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc (ALG) by 87.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 102,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.14% . The institutional investor held 219,095 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.89 million, up from 116,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 22,252 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 24/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 65km W of Alamo, Nevada; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M ? – 2km SW of Alamo, CA; 17/04/2018 – REG-YMAGIS : Agreement with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for EclairColor HDR deployment in the US; 30/05/2018 – SAP Products and Services Now Available via Alamo City Engineering Services; 18/04/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services, Inc.’s Peter Marchesini serves as chairperson of featured Patient Impact tract during the eyeforpharma; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Appoints of Roderick Baty as New Chmn of Bd; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Intent To Prepare a Draft Environment Impact Statement for the Proposed Alamo Dam Water Control Pla; 12/03/2018 – ALAMO GROUP GETS NOTIFICATION OF STRIKE AT GRADALL INDUSTRIES,; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO 1Q EPS $1.24, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.47 (2 ESTS.)

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd A D R (NYSE:HDB) by 8,000 shares to 105,350 shares, valued at $13.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 30,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,549 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 109,878 shares to 638,832 shares, valued at $183.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 7,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,430 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

