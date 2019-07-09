Healthequity (HQY) Holder Diker Management Has Upped Its Stake by $912,500; As Pbf Energy (PBF) Stock Declined, Snow Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 433,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 310,171 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, down from 744,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 511,608 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 12/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery hydrotreater operating after upset; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT BY MID-APRIL; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company's stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $62.55. About 1.01 million shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA Downgrades HealthEquity After 30% Run, Awaits Outcome Of Senate HSA Legislation – Benzinga” on September 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is HealthEquity (HQY) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Comcast, Enterprise Products, HealthEquity and Pioneer Natural – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HealthEquity, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PRAH vs. HQY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PBF Energy to create West Coast system with deal for Shell Martinez refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why PBF Energy Inc and Other Refining Stocks Are Getting Clobbered Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PBF’s profit will be $129.42M for 6.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.18 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -191.53% EPS growth.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 27,500 shares to 99,560 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rev Group Inc by 45,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).