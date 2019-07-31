Healthequity (HQY) Holder Diker Management Has Raised Holding by $912,500; At&T (T) Stake Maintained by Franklin Street Advisors Inc

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 696,046 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 711.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 249,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 285,132 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 35,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 34.40 million shares traded or 22.48% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : NIO, AMD, MU, QQQ, ABB, DB, HQY, HTZ~, BP, TMUS, BAC, TVIX – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 19 – GuruFocus.com” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baird likes Blueprint Medicines in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HealthEquity: A Unique Pick In The Health Services Segment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity Announces Commencement of Proposed Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Time To Implement This Attractive Option Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. Sprint – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T (T) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.