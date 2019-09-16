Healthequity (HQY) Holder Clearbridge Investments Raised Stake by $1.94 Million; Murphy Capital Management Maintains Holding in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM)

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 29,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 294,529 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.26M, up from 264,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 244,807 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 2,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 102,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47M, up from 99,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.36. About 3.18 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19,882 shares to 34,237 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exchange Traded Concep Robo Gl (ROBO) by 9,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,995 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Telecom Services Vipe (VOX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nexus Investment Mngmt owns 306,060 shares. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore holds 4.06% or 98,943 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 1.99% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 120,416 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr accumulated 1.14% or 31,537 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3.28% or 81,034 shares. Hartline Invest Corporation invested in 15,261 shares. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 523,092 shares. Moreover, Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com has 1.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 215,332 are held by Icon Advisers. Telemus Capital Lc stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weybosset And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 3,590 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt owns 65,105 shares. Texas Yale Corporation accumulated 130,008 shares.

