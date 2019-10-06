Healthcor Management LP Upped Its Conmed (CNMD) Holding by $9.83 Million; Parker Hannifin (PH) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Position

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 115,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The hedge fund held 455,190 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.95M, up from 339,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 257,005 shares traded or 21.57% up from the average. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 24/05/2018 – CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 – CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 20/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 - DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 9,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.61M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $174.76. About 698,384 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 1.19M shares to 22.64M shares, valued at $242.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 220,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 EPS, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $342.62 million for 16.30 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 500,775 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com, New York-based fund reported 4.91 million shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 6,240 shares. 316,864 were reported by Glenmede Na. 30,812 are owned by Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk). Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Invesco has 733,592 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.73% or 2.34M shares. 33,074 were reported by Fifth Third Financial Bank. 118,600 are held by Markel. Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9.51M shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 14,999 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin invested in 18,741 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mariner Lc owns 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1,234 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold CNMD shares while 64 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 20.13% less from 38.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Gru has invested 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Burney accumulated 10,171 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 3,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Cna Corporation accumulated 4,903 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 32 shares. 793,531 were reported by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 4,591 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 2.87M shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 890,890 shares to 578,300 shares, valued at $56.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 44,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,270 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.