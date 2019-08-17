Healthcor Management LP Raised Its Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $22.39 Million as Share Value Rose; Philip Morris Intl (Put) (PM) Position Held by Hsbc Holdings Plc

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) (PM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 60,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 389,400 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.42 million, up from 329,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.13M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 589,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.78 million, up from 707,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.15 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (Call) (NYSE:CCL) by 61,100 shares to 18,400 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 598,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,195 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.