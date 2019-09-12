Healthcor Management LP Raised Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holding by $3.50 Million as Stock Declined; Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Decreased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $28.56 Million; Stock Rose

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 538,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.12 million, down from 678,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $219.83. About 1.28M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Matsui Says Japan’s Trade Account Has Been Booming (Video); 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO MOVE BANKER MAKAREM FROM DUBAI TO NEW YORK; 09/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Black-belt versus DJ: contenders to be next Goldman CEO; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Precious Metal Miners Rise as Goldman Upgrades; 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Ramos Says Brazil Needs to Accelerate Fiscal Adjustments (Video); 29/05/2018 – HFMWeek [Reg]: Credit Suisse co-head of Americas consulting to join Goldman Sachs; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Resignation Raises Uncertainty, Says Goldman’s Hatzius (Video)

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 249,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.51 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 2.02M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 1.01M shares to 350,190 shares, valued at $42.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 206,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,350 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clovis up 1% on new Rubraca data – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Clovis (CLVS) Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Shares Down – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clovis showing softness ahead of Q2 report, down 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Partnership reported 1,270 shares stake. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Redmile Grp Inc Lc owns 3.46 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,754 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 245,075 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) owns 600 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 15,513 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 14,966 shares. Geode Capital Limited Co invested in 693,100 shares or 0% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Inc Plc has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Jefferies Lc reported 0% stake. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 208,053 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 348,867 shares in its portfolio. Healthcor LP accumulated 1.65M shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Square Stock Will Eventually Move Much Higher, But Donâ€™t Buy It Yet – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44 million shares to 14.53 million shares, valued at $69.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.