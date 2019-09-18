Healthcor Management LP Lifted Holding in Intersect Ent (XENT) as Share Value Declined; As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Rockland Trust Co Cut Its Holding by $330,172

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 1,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 71,420 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, down from 73,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 203,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The hedge fund held 2.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.18 million, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 151,804 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 23/04/2018 – Fed-Rate Swap Bet Helped Propel This Hedge Fund to 20% Gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intersect ENT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XENT); 28/05/2018 – Robot Boats Propel One of China’s Hottest Startups; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS- TO POSTPONE DECISION ABOUT INITIATION OF PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL UNTIL AFTER FULL REVIEW OF INTERIM DATA FROM UC PROPEL STUDY; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS STOPS PHASE 2B PROPEL TRIAL OF PTG-100; 16/04/2018 – Big bank earnings should propel the financials from worst to first, via @Trading Nation; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interi; 26/05/2018 – Donors should propel Oxford down the Ivy League diversity road; 21/03/2018 – Global General Lighting Market – Increasing Urbanization to Propel Growth| Technavio; 21/05/2018 – China intends for self-driving cars to propel smart megacity

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.32 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,677 shares to 99,772 shares, valued at $20.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

