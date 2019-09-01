Healthcor Management LP Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Position; P G & E Common (PCG) Holder Stonehill Capital Management Has Raised Position by $101.82 Million as Share Price Declined

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 246.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 723,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.97M, up from 293,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 4.91 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 861,810 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $135.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,690 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.