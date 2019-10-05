Healthcor Management LP Lifted By $36.79 Million Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position; Atria Investments Has Upped By $1.92 Million Its Deluxe (DLX) Stake

Healthcor Management Lp increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 185.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp acquired 272,520 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 419,330 shares with $56.68 million value, up from 146,810 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $39.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 1.16 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Atria Investments Llc increased Deluxe Corp (DLX) stake by 1398.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc acquired 83,471 shares as Deluxe Corp (DLX)’s stock rose 1.52%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 89,438 shares with $2.08M value, up from 5,967 last quarter. Deluxe Corp now has $1.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 234,490 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $13700 lowest target. $152.50’s average target is 29.65% above currents $117.62 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the shares of HCA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity. The insider Elcan Patricia F bought 250 shares worth $31,024.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 374,397 were reported by Bridger Mgmt Llc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 205,375 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.21% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.45% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 4,938 are owned by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 7,710 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. 12,410 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Consulta accumulated 250,000 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 1.36M shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.15% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 968,921 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.09% or 44,400 shares in its portfolio. Granite Prtnrs holds 0.02% or 2,748 shares. 5,184 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HCA negotiating to buy Georgia hospital – Nashville Business Journal” on September 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare Names Jennifer Berres as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How AI and Amazon will force Nashville’s health care scene to change – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Orlando Health opens $69M freestanding ER; new hospital in the works – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A Return On Equity Of 11%, Has Deluxe Corporation’s (NYSE:DLX) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Deluxe Corporation Accelerates its Transformation with Key Leadership Additions – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before You Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc decreased Ishares Tr (ACWX) stake by 10,529 shares to 11,099 valued at $330,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) stake by 5,750 shares and now owns 21,100 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss National Bank holds 0% or 81,300 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Ameritas Partners reported 16,609 shares. Moreover, Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Utd Automobile Association owns 116,147 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 6,655 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 14,100 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Dupont Cap Mgmt invested in 15,290 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Paloma Ptnrs Management Com stated it has 30,373 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma stated it has 5,221 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 47,323 shares. Kirr Marbach & Ltd Limited Liability Company In has invested 0.57% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).