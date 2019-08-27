Healthcor Management LP Increased Its Intersect Ent (XENT) Stake by $41.70 Million; Mig Capital Increased Its Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $23.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 114.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 344,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 645,044 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.57M, up from 300,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 1.39 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 102.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.69M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $482.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 242,126 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 26/03/2018 – Richland Source: Driving Force: Kearns helped propel Lex to Final Four; 19/04/2018 – A successful acquisition of Shire would be the largest ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese company and propel Takeda into the top ranks of global drugmakers; 03/04/2018 – American Honda Posts March Sales Increase as Balanced Sales of Cars and Trucks Propel Honda and Acura; 30/03/2018 – Propel Media Reports $34.5 Million of Adjusted EBITDA for 2017, up 57% over 2016; 12/04/2018 – Philips China Creates an Al Lab to Propel Digital Transformation Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Tea Leaves Health Launches Decisionology Platform to Inform and Propel Health System Growth; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – EMPOW TAKES MAJOR STEPS TO PROPEL ITS LEADERSHIP OF NEXT-GENERATION, ROI-POSITIVE SIEM; COMPANY ANNOUNCES SERIES B FUNDING, AND PETER GEORGE AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 16/04/2018 – The AACR and the UBS Oncology Impact Fund Managed by MPM Capital Announce First Funding Gift to Fuel Innovation to Propel

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nokiaâ€™s 5G Business Makes NOK Stock a Defensive Option – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy After Powell Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association owns 0.13% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 708,191 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 48 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Com reported 6,975 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company reported 43,605 shares stake. Moreover, Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.19 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Chevy Chase Tru Inc owns 58,886 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 259 are held by Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc). Gamco Et Al invested in 399,708 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Management Lp reported 130,768 shares. Loews has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gabelli Funds stated it has 354,685 shares. Agf holds 1.18% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.52 million shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc holds 6,521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Llp invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares to 16.28M shares, valued at $57.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intersect ENT Grows on Product Launch Amid Pricing Pressure – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Nautilus Falls On Downbeat Q1 Results; Cohu Shares Surge – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.