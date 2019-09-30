Healthcor Management LP Increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $9.37 Million; Spitfire Capital Has Upped Valmont Inds (VMI) Holding

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 38,879 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, up from 34,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 86,393 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 139,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 763,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.57 million, up from 623,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 7.41M shares traded or 25.76% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 29,900 shares to 173,500 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 4,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 15,974 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 58 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Bluestein R H & Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 2,000 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus stated it has 3,700 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 3,200 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 9,120 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc accumulated 94,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company reported 7,290 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 2,202 shares. Sprucegrove Mngmt Limited invested 0.44% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Com holds 11,684 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

