Healthcor Management LP Holds Position in Radius Health (RDUS); Hennessy Advisors Has Upped One Gas (OGS) Position

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 81.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 3.68M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.40M, up from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 367,070 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 254,675 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.67M, up from 246,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 266,650 shares traded or 48.53% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $343,586 activity. Hopfield Jessica bought 12,800 shares worth $246,190.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 96,888 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 89,690 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 31,253 shares. New York-based American has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 25,959 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 3,319 shares. Ellington Gru Ltd has 0.04% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 10,200 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 582,248 shares in its portfolio. 3.68M were accumulated by Healthcor Mgmt L P. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 2.12 million were reported by State Street Corp. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 70,467 shares in its portfolio. 740,000 were reported by Hudson Bay Lp. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 10 shares. Glenmede Na has 1,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41,320 shares to 134,690 shares, valued at $76.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 2.93M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

