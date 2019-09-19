Healthcor Management LP Holds Position in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX); As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined, Meritage Group LP Has Lifted Stake by $62.62 Million

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 855,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.22 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $101.7. About 13,727 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 481,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.92M, up from 769,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78B market cap company. It closed at $137.66 lastly. It is down 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 11,181 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moody Retail Bank Division owns 116,759 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Duncker Streett & Company Inc reported 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 268,393 shares stake. Stephens Ar invested in 48,024 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 54,250 shares. North American Corp reported 183,161 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd Llc reported 2.24 million shares. 6,642 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Pa. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 53,595 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Inc holds 0.12% or 99,157 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc reported 33,870 shares.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 1.09M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 2.44M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 2,637 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 5,103 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd holds 491,886 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Regions accumulated 3,067 shares. D E Shaw And Co invested in 0.03% or 317,651 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 107,211 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 9,153 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd holds 0.12% or 32,845 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 11,279 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.28M shares. 9.21 million are held by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company reported 15,241 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 1.12 million were reported by Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Raymond James & Associate reported 75,025 shares.

