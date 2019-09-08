Healthcor Management LP Holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Lowered by $1.24 Million as Stock Price Declined; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Value Rose, Mackenzie Financial Has Increased by $1.82 Million Its Stake

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 304,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.47M, up from 284,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 620,188 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 338,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.32M, down from 345,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $181.33. About 802,289 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 722,135 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $133.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 589,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,496 are held by Sector Pension Invest Board. Prudential Public Llc reported 1,249 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 46,959 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 944 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 62,300 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 6,935 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability reported 42 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Ltd reported 530 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 2,262 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). American Registered Advisor owns 3,015 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 5,532 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 71,693 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. American Int Group Inc owns 116,279 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 5,305 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.76 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $221.25 million for 52.71 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

