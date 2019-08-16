Healthcor Management LP Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose; Baidu Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (BIDU) Share Price Declined While Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Position by $3.36 Million

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (BIDU) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 20,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 344,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.75 million, down from 364,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.35. About 3.69M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 87.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 146,810 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.14M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.03B market cap company. It closed at $123.27 lastly. It is down 7.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 40,262 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 249,470 shares. Thompson Inv Management invested in 0.24% or 9,800 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,437 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 2,952 shares. Conning holds 4,710 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Provise Gp Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,615 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Private Advisor Group Inc Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,616 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 115,470 shares to 730,100 shares, valued at $86.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK) by 133,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (NYSE:BDX) by 3,457 shares to 484,210 shares, valued at $120.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ Com Us$0.1667 (BRKB) by 2,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (NASDAQ:INTU).