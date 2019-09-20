Healthcor Management LP Holding in Centene Del (CNC) Cut as Market Value Rose; Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Rose While Hendershot Investments Has Raised Position by $2.50 Million

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 75.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 766,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 606,270 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 14,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 42,808 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, up from 28,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $199.89. About 316,795 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H And reported 225,209 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.17% or 422,172 shares in its portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 103,540 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 6,181 shares. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.29% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com has 0.92% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Capital Inv Counsel owns 14,075 shares. Wms Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,161 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Lp invested 0.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank invested in 0.34% or 13,580 shares. Private Capital Advsrs holds 66,563 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 1,912 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 268 shares. Bath Savings Trust Communication has 2,140 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sns Financial Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 139,810 shares to 763,300 shares, valued at $51.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 35,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.13M for 11.88 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.