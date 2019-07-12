Healthcor Management LP Has Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $65.69 Million; Market Value Declined; Cutera (CUTR) Holder Paradigm Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $6.96 Million as Share Price Rose

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 96.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 721,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.81 million, up from 747,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 3.92M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cutera Inc. (CUTR) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 409,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 834,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, up from 424,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cutera Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 87,759 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 53.30% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council holds 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 5,400 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 11,560 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 28,127 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0% or 23,571 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% or 448 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Investment Mngmt Lp De has invested 0.11% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Spark Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 98,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.07% or 644,807 shares in its portfolio. 1,000 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. Ellington Mngmt Gru Lc stated it has 0.05% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 2,499 shares. State Street holds 376,843 shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Materials Inc. Class A by 80,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcore Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 778,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,042 shares, and cut its stake in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,431 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Cap Management reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.33% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 306,856 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 23.70 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 70,800 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Comgest Sas has invested 5.11% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Btc Cap Mngmt reported 36,085 shares. Markston Interest Limited Liability Corporation owns 172,761 shares. 676 were accumulated by First Fin In. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 15,522 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 4.44M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 100 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 42,947 shares. First Personal Fincl has 6,046 shares.

