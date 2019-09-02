Healthcor Management LP Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $36.97 Million; As Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Price Declined, Financial Advantage Has Increased by $1.73 Million Its Holding

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 149,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 556,560 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.62 million, up from 406,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. It closed at $13.66 lastly. It is down 26.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald had bought 10,000 shares worth $147,350 on Wednesday, August 7.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,352 shares to 49,244 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

