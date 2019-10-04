Healthcor Management LP Has Raised Its Intersect Ent (XENT) Stake by $4.49 Million; Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) Position Held by Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 20,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 174,476 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.96 million, up from 154,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.3. About 774,450 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 6,261 shares to 149,357 shares, valued at $18.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc by 5,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,932 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street accumulated 5.59 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 798 shares. New York-based Alkeon Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.44% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 10,819 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.03% or 2,274 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 2,554 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund has invested 1.39% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 6,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bamco New York invested in 0.05% or 91,823 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.06% or 496,183 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,742 shares. Davis R M holds 1,925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 6,149 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

