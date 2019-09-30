Healthcor Management LP Has Raised Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake by $8.28 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Cut Position by $2.86 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 101,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 830,763 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.29 million, down from 932,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 2.85 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 65,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The hedge fund held 368,090 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.82M, up from 302,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $92.62. About 469,290 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIOTECH -UNIT RECEIVED PERMISSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL GRANTED BY CHINA FDA WITH RESPECT TO LCAR- B38M CAR-T FOR AUTOLOGOUS INFUSION; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL), FIRST-IN-CLASS CAR-T; 03/04/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Announces Release of X-Mini™ Cell Selection Kit for the CAR-T Research Market; 03/04/2018 – They built a game-changing cancer-killing therapy. Now they’re taking on a new kind of CAR-T therapy; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 16/04/2018 – Humanigen Signs Agreement With MD Anderson Cancer Center to Begin Research Investigating Lenzilumab as CAR-T Support; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 0.03% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 10,392 shares. Pictet Asset owns 91,236 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 87,556 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 2,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Sg Americas Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,263 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 167,990 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.15% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 4,200 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 94,817 shares. Prudential has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Moreover, Intl Limited Ca has 0.18% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 3 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 616,235 shares.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 159,120 shares to 397,440 shares, valued at $96.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 2.44 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Blue Bell pharma firms awarded breakthrough therapy designation for drug – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Looking for the Perfect Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix: Clear Signs Of Bottoming – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why bluebird bio, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BABA, JD, BIDU, SNAP, PYPL – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 20.23M shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 2,519 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 345,810 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 170,810 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Intl Sarl stated it has 45,120 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 2.50M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Canyon Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.60M shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 56,432 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fca Corporation Tx has 0.51% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 54,369 shares. Moors Cabot reported 235,633 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 396,887 shares.

More important recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 23.99 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 297,137 shares to 362,123 shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 40,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).