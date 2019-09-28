Healthcor Management LP Has Lowered Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) as Share Value Declined; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 63.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 107,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 61,212 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26M, down from 168,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.49M shares traded or 25.98% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 247,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 747,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 1.71 million shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Tax-Free to Ironwood Hldr

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 17,384 shares to 25,916 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 10,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 25.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Reports August Statistics – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE cool with crypto ‘winter’ as profits climb – Reuters” published on May 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Channing Ltd has 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 11,184 shares. Hightower Trust Lta stated it has 0.27% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Miles Inc reported 22,977 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 45,283 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Hills Bancshares And Tru holds 1.48% or 66,764 shares. The New York-based Nikko Asset Management Americas has invested 0.97% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 31,955 are held by Optimum Investment Advsr. Coastline Trust Company holds 0.12% or 10,000 shares. 349,048 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Amalgamated National Bank owns 77,618 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 13,206 shares.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 126.32% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. IRWD’s profit will be $15.65M for 21.88 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold IRWD shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 149.39 million shares or 1.83% more from 146.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 11,596 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 37,586 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 637,354 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York accumulated 0.01% or 44,771 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Invest LP has 0.02% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 96,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Lc has 257,246 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 28,531 shares. First Republic Inv Management invested in 0% or 36,519 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 11,824 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 12.33M shares. Sei Invs owns 61,774 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 1,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings.