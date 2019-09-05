Healthcor Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $23.55 Million as Market Value Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Upped Stake

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 41,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 134,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.85 million, down from 176,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $496.22. About 484,037 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 9,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 291,269 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, up from 281,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 21.13 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 29/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Constand breaks her thirteen-year silence on Bill Cosby in a sit-down interview

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 149,660 shares to 556,560 shares, valued at $137.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 723,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 501 shares. The New York-based Atika Cap Management Limited has invested 2.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 87,581 were reported by Proshare Advisors Lc. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 120 shares. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 525 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 33,646 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.67% or 210,042 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory, a Colorado-based fund reported 180 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 89,097 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,686 shares. North American Management reported 0.08% stake. 1,125 are owned by Cetera Advisor Limited. Wendell David Incorporated invested in 0.24% or 2,706 shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.57 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa reported 0.41% stake. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 2.32% or 58,574 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 3.24 million are held by Kbc Group Nv. Beacon Fin Grp holds 0.1% or 14,572 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 191,163 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 14.79M shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Bell Financial Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,590 shares. State Street invested in 0.54% or 171.71 million shares. 13,001 were reported by Parkside Bancorporation. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 82,447 shares. Welch Grp Llc stated it has 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Df Dent Com has 137,608 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2,295 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).