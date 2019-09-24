Healthcor Management LP Has Increased Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted Biospecifics Technologi (BSTC) Position

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Biospecifics Technologi (BSTC) stake by 178.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio acquired 5,600 shares as Biospecifics Technologi (BSTC)’s stock declined 11.97%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 8,743 shares with $522,000 value, up from 3,143 last quarter. Biospecifics Technologi now has $422.30M valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 65,067 shares traded or 22.88% up from the average. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 14/03/2018 – BioSpecifics 4Q EPS 36c; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F

Healthcor Management Lp increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 58.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp acquired 199,670 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 538,440 shares with $98.74M value, up from 338,770 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $44.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $172.52. About 591,822 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER

More notable recent BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 91% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioSpecifics: Upside Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Achaogen (AKAO) Files for Bankruptcy, Shares Plunge 65% – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold BSTC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 24.18% more from 4.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James Lc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Dorsey Wright & Assoc holds 158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Limited Company has invested 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). D E Shaw & Inc owns 6,769 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shaker Invs Ltd Llc Oh reported 0.14% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) or 311,088 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% or 26 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 2,068 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 1,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 9,445 shares. American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 41,737 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 4,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Inc owns 277,233 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 3,187 shares to 36,768 valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Arch Coal Inc stake by 4,074 shares and now owns 26,005 shares. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech Stock Roundup: REGN Wins Against AMGN, VRTX to Acquire Semma & More – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Galapagos – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Blink or Youâ€™ll Miss Vertexâ€™s Next Move, And Itâ€™s Bound to Be a Good One – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Healthcor Management Lp decreased Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) stake by 247,198 shares to 500,000 valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) stake by 2.44 million shares and now owns 1.24M shares. Myokardia Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Financial Services Corporation reported 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 997 shares. British Columbia Investment, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 118,785 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 112 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cap Ca owns 19,615 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.03% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 4,007 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 14,272 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 10,969 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Australia-based Macquarie Group has invested 0.04% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 0.17% or 13,788 shares in its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management holds 0.83% or 37,771 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $25400 highest and $20900 lowest target. $229.60’s average target is 33.09% above currents $172.52 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 3. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1.