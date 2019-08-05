Healthcor Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $38.33 Million as Stock Value Rose; Sony (SNE) Holding Has Increased by Td Asset Management Inc

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 246.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 723,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.97 million, up from 293,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 2.27M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 225,592 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, up from 217,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 709,899 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 11/05/2018 – Mobile Game Publisher, GameMine, Announces International Distribution Deal With Sony Pictures Television; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Removed From Sony Vue Platforms; 09/04/2018 – Sony has redesigned its autonomous entertainment robot Aibo that can form an emotional bond with owners; 26/05/2018 – Hard OCP: Rumor: Sony Could Be Considering a PlayStation Classic; 23/04/2018 – STEPHEN CURRY’S UNANIMOUS MEDIA IN PACT W/ SONY PICTURES; 29/05/2018 – Gaming Realms Signs Licensing Deal With Sony to Create Gaming Website; 16/04/2018 – Sony reaps rewards of Stringer legacy with $983m profit on Spotify; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Raises FY Dividend to Y27.50 Vs Y20.00; 17/04/2018 – Sony Launches New 4K Resolution Functional Camera Blocks with 30x Equivalent Optical Zoom; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrads Sony To ‘BBB+’ On Improved Finances; Otlk Stable

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest Incorporated has 0.39% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Norinchukin National Bank The reported 78,420 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Consolidated Group Ltd Liability Com owns 1.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 44,500 shares. Hilltop Inc has 14,557 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Legal General Group Incorporated Pcl invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Westpac invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Millennium Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 1.40 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 124,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Prns owns 7,588 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 20,300 are held by Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Co. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 7,430 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc holds 0.04% or 177,063 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Responsible National Health Insurance Part 2: The Purple Health Plan Would Be A Solid Step Forward – Forbes” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 258,038 shares to 745,910 shares, valued at $20.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,690 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Disney roars to all-time global box-office record – L.A. Biz” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: IAC Taking $250M Car-Share Stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 21,202 shares to 145,932 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,200 shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).