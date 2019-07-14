Healthcor Management LP Has Increased Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake by $22.39 Million; As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Davis R M Has Cut Position by $2.25 Million

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 589,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.78M, up from 707,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 8.97M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 14,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,744 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.01M, down from 296,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20 million shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Braun Stacey Assoc holds 17,350 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Com reported 17,560 shares. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.63% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2,497 were accumulated by Headinvest. 5,404 are owned by First Bank Of Hutchinson. Bbva Compass Financial Bank has invested 1.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Acropolis Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,077 shares. Personal Corporation has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spc Inc holds 0.27% or 8,092 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Vantage Investment Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 2.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.9% or 96,894 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Company holds 2.69% or 17.33M shares. Moreover, Palladium Partners Limited has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,900 shares. Crow Point Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 8.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 13,401 shares to 240,368 shares, valued at $48.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 6,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust accumulated 813 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 562,922 shares. New Mexico-based Hanseatic has invested 0.82% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp has invested 0.05% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 465,700 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 2.84M shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2.19 million shares. Kepos Lp stated it has 158,338 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman Company holds 0.05% or 26,400 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As has 350,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Three Peaks Capital Limited Com owns 64,063 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd reported 11,148 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.32M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.89% or 230,089 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Monetta Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.96 million activity. Shares for $190,750 were sold by Pierce David A on Friday, February 1. Nanavaty Maulik sold $107,727 worth of stock or 3,038 shares.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 861,810 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $135.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,810 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).