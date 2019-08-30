Healthcor Management LP Has Increased Intersect Ent (XENT) Holding; Citizens First (CZFC) Has 2 Sentiment

Citizens First Corp (CZFC) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 8 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 4 sold and reduced their equity positions in Citizens First Corp. The funds in our database now own: 778,630 shares, up from 497,830 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Citizens First Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 6.

Healthcor Management Lp increased Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) stake by 102.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp acquired 1.30 million shares as Intersect Ent Inc (XENT)'s stock declined 38.94%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 2.57M shares with $82.69 million value, up from 1.27 million last quarter. Intersect Ent Inc now has $511.79M valuation. The stock increased 5.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 196,309 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Citizens First Corporation for 61,500 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 90,258 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.24% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 105,000 shares.

Citizens First Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens First Bank, Inc. that provides various banking services and products primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, and retail consumers. The company has market cap of $65.41 million. The firm offers a range of deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, fixed and variable rate IRA accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.52 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products, including secured and unsecured commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as loans secured by multi-family residential units, income-producing properties, and owner-occupied commercial properties; construction loans; and consumer loans comprising personal loans and lines of credit to clients for various purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for home improvements and personal investments.

It closed at $25.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CZFC News: 19/04/2018 – CITIZENS FIRST CORP CZFC.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens First Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFC); 19/04/2018 – Citizens First 1Q EPS 43c; 12/03/2018 Penn Governor: Governor Wolf Introduces “Citizens First” Ethics Reform Plan

Among 2 analysts covering Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Intersect ENT has $3500 highest and $1700 lowest target. $26.33’s average target is 58.52% above currents $16.61 stock price. Intersect ENT had 8 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $27 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 2.