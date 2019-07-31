Healthcor Management LP Has Increased Holding in Stryker (Put) (SYK) by $26.34 Million as Share Price Rose; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake Lifted by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 84,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 796,658 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.90 million, up from 712,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $292.18. About 815,532 shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (SYK) by 125.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 133,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.41 million, up from 106,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Stryker Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $213.61. About 937,382 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 26,131 shares to 388,395 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 265,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53M shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham & Advsr LP accumulated 0.74% or 25,072 shares. Camarda Finance Advsr reported 1 shares stake. 8,881 were accumulated by M&T Savings Bank. Penn Mgmt Commerce invested 0.39% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 1,643 are held by Vident Invest Advisory. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 452 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 10,673 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 685,136 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rbf Limited Company invested in 5,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 5,034 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 9,528 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mai Mngmt owns 5,386 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Company reported 542,865 shares stake. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 291,135 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 6,252 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd stated it has 0.53% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Aristotle Cap Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Van Eck Associate holds 24,354 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 40,349 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0.18% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Arcadia Inv Corp Mi reported 4.61% stake. King Luther Capital reported 20,255 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 1.78M are held by Winslow Mgmt Lc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.91 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Doliveux Roch bought $8,154 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 46 shares. 9,477 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares with value of $1.68 million were sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89 million.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 861,810 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $135.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 706,379 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).