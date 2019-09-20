Healthcor Management LP Has Decreased Its Radius Health (RDUS) Position by $58.51 Million; Sanders Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Lennar (LEN) as Share Value Declined

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.28M, down from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 545,488 shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 646,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 11.18 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605.90M, down from 11.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 1.86M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $24.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,800 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $190.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 326,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $411.88 million for 10.28 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Perella Weinberg Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 26,190 shares. 464,446 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Oakworth Capital reported 6 shares stake. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.02% or 66,067 shares. First Mercantile Tru Comm has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Morgan Stanley invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Motco owns 110 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 106,000 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 9.32 million were reported by Greenhaven Assoc. Piedmont Invest invested in 12,814 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 53,118 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 937,138 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 115,690 shares to 455,190 shares, valued at $38.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 65,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.