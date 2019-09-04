Healthcor Management LP Has Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $107.15 Million; Equity Residential (EQR) Holding Maintained by Green Street Investors Llc

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 71.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 392,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 157,520 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.12 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $285.5. About 725,873 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 550,653 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.78 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mackenzie Corp reported 0.01% stake. 1.95M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 6,441 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 186,205 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Palladium Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 3,720 shares in its portfolio. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 447,300 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 1,792 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Llc. Keating Inv Counselors has invested 2.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 0.38% stake. Vestor Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 17,933 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson has 3,218 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Horrell Cap Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 300 shares.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 542,390 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $138.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 149,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 970,883 shares. Bridges Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 4,050 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.21% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 528,912 shares. 689,917 were reported by Aqr Ltd Liability. Presima Incorporated invested in 0.21% or 20,000 shares. Washington Tru Commercial Bank holds 0% or 27 shares. Signaturefd Limited has 1,910 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 1,940 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 73,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0% or 7,038 shares. First Republic Investment has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ajo Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,720 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).