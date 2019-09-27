Healthcor Management LP Has Cut Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake; Last Week RealPage, Inc. (RP) Coverage

Healthcor Management Lp decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 60.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp sold 890,890 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 578,300 shares with $56.32 million value, down from 1.47M last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $143.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 1.87M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.83 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 141.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Dana Invest Advsr reported 34,518 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 294,218 shares. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 4,146 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 33,201 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs stated it has 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Lc invested in 7,320 shares or 0.08% of the stock. D E Shaw & Com holds 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 23,072 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 995,078 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

The stock decreased 3.53% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 275,051 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Invest Holdg holds 0.53% or 306,505 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mitchell Capital Management owns 9,033 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 37,101 shares. Haverford invested in 738,333 shares. Sivik Healthcare Limited Liability Company has 30,000 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Finance Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 23 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd holds 0.19% or 16,989 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Ltd Com reported 954,516 shares stake. 482,043 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council. Monetta Service reported 12,000 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 400 shares. Nuance Investments Ltd Liability reported 4,343 shares. Jensen Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,090 shares. King Luther Cap Management holds 0.23% or 317,427 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 20.86 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 8.73% above currents $106.81 stock price. Medtronic had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11800 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11100 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 19 with “Buy”.