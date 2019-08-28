Healthcor Management LP Decreased By $242.97 Million Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; Polen Capital Management Has Raised Sap Se (SAP) Position

Polen Capital Management Llc increased Sap Se (SAP) stake by 12.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc acquired 12,236 shares as Sap Se (SAP)’s stock declined 3.78%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 110,415 shares with $12.75M value, up from 98,179 last quarter. Sap Se now has $146.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $118.53. About 297,895 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 06/03/2018 – SAP CFO REITERATES THAT MARGINS TROUGHED IN 2017, TO RISE GOING FORWARD; 10/04/2018 – SAP revises pricing for core business planning software; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Cloud and Software Rev EUR20.85B to EUR21.25B; 08/03/2018 – SAP FOUND “INDICATIONS OF MISCONDUCT”, BREACHES OF INTERNAL COMPLIANCE IN ITS WORK WITH GUPTA-RELATED FIRMS; 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Indus; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to ClOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS HAS MADE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO GLOBAL COMPLIANCE PROCESSES; 10/04/2018 – SAP Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Pricing Model; 05/04/2018 – Sofigate Partners with Symmetry for Cloud Hosting Services as Enterprises Accelerate Migration to SAP HANA and S/4HANA; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SAP on May 15 for “Converting data objects from multi- to single-source database environmen

Healthcor Management Lp decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 69.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp sold 2.93M shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 1.26M shares with $104.53M value, down from 4.18 million last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $221.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 2.77M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Has SAP’s Stock Gained 50% Since 2014? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What SAP Can Acquire To Meet Its Revenue Shortfall – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “European stocks fall as recession fears ramp up – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SAP: Recent Weakness Turns Into Good Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP SE has $16700 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.33’s average target is 28.52% above currents $118.53 stock price. SAP SE had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 5 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.83’s average target is 6.38% above currents $86.32 stock price. Merck & Company had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 22. BMO Capital Markets maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $83 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Healthcor Management Lp increased Polarityte Inc stake by 155,420 shares to 400,000 valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) stake by 1.66 million shares and now owns 3.68 million shares. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) was raised too.