Healthcor Management LP Cut Medicines Co (MDCO) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Valuation Rose, Meritage Portfolio Management Has Boosted Holding by $7.37 Million

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 258,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 745,910 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 612,054 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 06/05/2018 – CHINA MAY LOWER IMPORT TARIFF ON SOME FOOD, MEDICINES: DAILY; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic: Data Highlight Application of Synthetic Biotic Medicines for Potential Treatment of Variety of Solid Tumors; 12/03/2018 – Chronicled Releases 2017 Progress Report for Blockchain Platform for Track-and-Trace of Prescription Medicines; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 13/04/2018 – KIADIS PHARMA NV KDS.AS – FILED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR ATIR101 IN BLOOD CANCERS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 28/03/2018 – Personalized Medicines Market 2016-2024: Targeted Therapeutics & Tests & Lab Services – Global Strategic Business Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 61,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 138,973 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55M, up from 77,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $123.16. About 1.20 million shares traded or 24.75% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.69 earnings per share, up 6.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% EPS growth.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 115,470 shares to 730,100 shares, valued at $86.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 551,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 2,517 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.03% or 24,600 shares. Intl Group invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 288,559 shares. Ancient Art Lp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 288,120 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.08% or 1.71M shares. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma owns 498,543 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Principal Fin Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 37,128 shares. Prudential has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 389,293 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 36,820 shares to 43,852 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 25,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,211 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

