Healthcor Management LP Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding By $136.91 Million; Prudential Plc Has Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Position

Prudential Plc decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 15.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Plc sold 1,300 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Prudential Plc holds 6,900 shares with $1.70M value, down from 8,200 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $49.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $264.98. About 1.91 million shares traded or 16.53% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Healthcor Management Lp decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 87.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp sold 1.05 million shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 146,810 shares with $19.14M value, down from 1.20 million last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $40.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $120.5. About 645,834 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.94 million for 288.02 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Prudential Plc increased Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) stake by 926,000 shares to 3.93 million valued at $94.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Iboxx High Y (HYG) stake by 5.19M shares and now owns 5.24M shares. Weis Markets Inc (NYSE:WMK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Elm Limited Liability reported 67,300 shares. 11,446 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Jericho Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 545,642 shares. Associated Banc holds 55,941 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank owns 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 343 shares. Scotia Capital invested in 0.02% or 6,319 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc holds 4,770 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 528,387 shares. Scout Inc invested in 1.89% or 374,873 shares. Australia-based Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Artisan Partners LP owns 53,686 shares. 14 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca). Braun Stacey Associate Inc has 83,797 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 165,368 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $274.75’s average target is 3.69% above currents $264.98 stock price. ServiceNow had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 30.85% above currents $120.5 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 24. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Serv holds 325,825 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Centre Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.13% or 3,780 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 12.12 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 1,863 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 227,519 shares. Fund Sa has 0.19% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 168,722 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 39,775 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.22% or 1.34 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 48,258 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,331 shares. Petrus Lta has 2,010 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has 53,789 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Lc reported 4,900 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc holds 96 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity. 250 shares were bought by Elcan Patricia F, worth $31,024 on Tuesday, August 6.

Healthcor Management Lp increased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 589,100 shares to 1.30M valued at $49.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) stake by 722,135 shares and now owns 1.52 million shares. Allergan Plc was raised too.