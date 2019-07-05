Healthcor Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Stryker (Put) (SYK); Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Rose While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Raised Its Holding

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (SYK) by 125.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 133,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.41 million, up from 106,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Stryker Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 598,666 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 89.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 106,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 5.58 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 29/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Constand breaks her thirteen-year silence on Bill Cosby in a sit-down interview; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of stock was sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.77 million shares to 33,175 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 410,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,473 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.45 million activity. The insider Doliveux Roch bought 43 shares worth $8,117. 180 shares were sold by Fink M Kathryn, worth $31,819 on Monday, February 4. Hutchinson Michael Damon had sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89M on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 5,282 shares valued at $863,590 was made by Scannell Timothy J on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.