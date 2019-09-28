Healthcor Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) as Shares Declined; Westover Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Cummins (CMI)

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 565.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,542 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 1,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 922,119 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 199,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 538,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.74M, up from 338,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $166.74. About 1.04 million shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 159,120 shares to 397,440 shares, valued at $96.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 2.44 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 15,883 shares to 10,720 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,362 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

