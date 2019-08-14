Healthcor Management LP Boosted Its Danaher (DHR) Holding by $71.60 Million; Shares Rose; As Transcanada (TRP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Stake

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 542,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.72M, up from 508,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 507,922 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.87 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.04M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 584,311 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA: NEB RECOMMENDS C$1.4B NORTH MONTNEY VARIANCE; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 448,545 shares to 9.46M shares, valued at $189.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 2.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 150 shares. Stone Run Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.18% or 49,035 shares. Washington stated it has 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 195,988 shares. Lipe & Dalton reported 3.44% stake. Hemenway Tru Company Lc reported 167,447 shares stake. Lincoln holds 2,585 shares. 15,506 are held by Da Davidson Company. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 267 shares. Griffin Asset Inc reported 68,147 shares. Capital World stated it has 3.95M shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 6,104 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.79% or 73,480 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt owns 2,883 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 24 were reported by Camarda Financial Limited Company.