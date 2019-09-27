Healthcor Management LP Boosted Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Position; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lifted Trinity Industries (TRN) Position By $305,800

Healthcor Management Lp increased Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) stake by 21.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp acquired 65,200 shares as Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE)’s stock declined 6.01%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 368,090 shares with $46.82M value, up from 302,890 last quarter. Bluebird Bio Inc now has $5.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $93.16. About 1.25M shares traded or 113.52% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: For the first CAR-T therapy, early sales are weak but hopes are still sky high; 02/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.31, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.08; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignan; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) stake by 84.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc acquired 15,290 shares as Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)’s stock declined 9.47%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 33,292 shares with $690,000 value, up from 18,002 last quarter. Trinity Industries Inc now has $2.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 583,433 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 02/04/2018 – Former NYC Economic Development Corp Executive Joins Trinity; 08/03/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – ALSO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HILTON LOS CABOS BEACH & GOLF RESORT, PURCHASE PRICE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds the way to sustain profit is to Reach for The Star; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY DOESN’T PROPOSE DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 M Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp; 05/03/2018 Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express deal; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity. Boze Brandon B bought 658,796 shares worth $12.69 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 61,960 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 317,084 shares. Fincl Engines Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 19,456 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 34,365 shares stake. Bb&T invested in 0.04% or 99,001 shares. Camarda Fincl holds 512 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Sasco Cap Ct has 22,240 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,342 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 70,161 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Sg Americas Ltd Com holds 45,127 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 12,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Financial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 22,783 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) stake by 24,538 shares to 230,659 valued at $5.96M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) stake by 400,293 shares and now owns 61,571 shares. Cra International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer stated it has 1,780 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 19,816 shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.06% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Commerce Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 351,033 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 1,129 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 27,409 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 11,040 shares. Optimum accumulated 30 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com owns 17,903 shares. Raymond James Service Advisors invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Ellington Grp Lc has 1,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Putnam Ltd owns 16,729 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 2,578 shares or 0% of its portfolio.