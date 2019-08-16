Healthcor Management LP Boosted By $22.39 Million Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake; SAFRAN S.A. ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (SAFRF) SI Decreased By 72.51%

SAFRAN S.A. ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) had a decrease of 72.51% in short interest. SAFRF’s SI was 32,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 72.51% from 116,400 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 64 days are for SAFRAN S.A. ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)’s short sellers to cover SAFRF’s short positions. It closed at $138.14 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Healthcor Management Lp increased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 83.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp acquired 589,100 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 1.30 million shares with $49.78 million value, up from 707,860 last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $58.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.19. About 2.06 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE

More notable recent Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can A Critical Boeing Supplier (Safran) Continue To Outperform Its Customer? – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Safran SA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Being Bearish And Bullish At The Same Time On Colruyt Group – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Airbus’s Achilles Heel – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unlocking Value At Renault And Nissan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2018.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $60.63 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. It has a 24.19 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 10.22% above currents $42.19 stock price. Boston Scientific Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 18. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy”.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.