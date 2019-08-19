Healthcor Management LP Boosted Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding by $22.39 Million; Share Value Rose; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Decreased Its Visa Ci A (V) Stake as Stock Rose

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 589,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.78M, up from 707,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.27M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (V) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 22,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 101,382 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, down from 123,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Ci A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.31 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video)

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Harvey Cap Management Incorporated has invested 1.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Letko Brosseau Associates has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,068 shares. Guardian Capital LP holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 66,330 shares. At Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,429 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability has 153,026 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 1.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boston Lc owns 197,702 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0.74% or 7.36 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc has invested 0.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tcw Group holds 3% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 69,493 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc reported 145,215 shares stake. Vanguard Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 145.36M shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares to 113,776 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 26,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visa Stock Is Expensive, But It May Climb Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.05M shares to 146,810 shares, valued at $19.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 706,379 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Management Ltd Com invested in 12,748 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 83 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp has invested 0.48% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Epoch Prtnrs holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 4.43 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 950 shares. Moreover, Schroder Mngmt Gp has 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Cetera Advisors Ltd invested in 18,303 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 11,614 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 263,052 shares or 0.13% of the stock. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership holds 424,852 shares. Da Davidson & Co invested in 22,791 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Perkins Capital has 0.75% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 29,850 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 0.1% or 331,764 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BofA Lowers Boston Scientific Revenue Estimates On FDA Warning, But Keeps Buy Rating – Benzinga” published on March 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.