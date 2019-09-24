Healthcare Value Capital Increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Profile of 8 Analysts Covering Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Among 8 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners has $5200 highest and $3400 lowest target. $41.38’s average target is 41.52% above currents $29.24 stock price. Viper Energy Partners had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. See Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $34.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $38.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/07/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Overweight New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $44.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $43 Initiates Coverage On

12/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $47 Initiates Coverage On

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Healthcare Value Capital Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Healthcare Value Capital Llc holds 70,000 shares with $4.73 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 4.65 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. The firm holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. It has a 42.13 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 224,478 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Limited Com holds 0.02% or 8,850 shares. Valueworks Llc holds 3.1% or 69,693 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 122,990 shares. State Street Corp holds 57.48M shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd accumulated 9,097 shares. Hilton Mngmt reported 700 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership stated it has 68,541 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 20,408 shares. Private Ocean Limited Com accumulated 500 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.24% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Washington-based Evergreen Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 185,583 shares for 4.24% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tcw Group stated it has 1.30M shares.