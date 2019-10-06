Healthcare Value Capital Boosted Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Position by $800,000 as Shares Rose; Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Holder Ares Management Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 74.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 209,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 70,437 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 279,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 597,700 shares traded or 177.29% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 1.62M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 13/03/2018 – From the WTF file — From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK.L CEO SAYS LARGE-SCALE M&A IS LOWER PRIORITY; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – 19P DIVIDEND DECLARED FOR QUARTER. CONTINUE TO EXPECT 80P FOR FY; 24/04/2018 – GSK,INNOVIVA: FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PLANS TO USE PORTION OF GSK CONSUMER JOINT VENTURE TRANSACTION PROCEEDS TO BUY AVEXIS; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Continues to Expect 80P Dividend for 2018; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s new shingles vaccine Shingrix exceeded expectations in the first quarter, but the drugmaker’s sales and earnings fell 2 percent, held back by a stronger pound and more pricing pressure in respiratory medicine; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $42.40M for 13.98 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GBDC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 10,000 shares. 112,920 were reported by Raymond James & Associates. Benjamin F Edwards And Company has 1,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advisors reported 0.3% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Cap Mngmt Assocs Ny holds 15,100 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested in 0.38% or 100,881 shares. Front Barnett Associate Lc reported 10,555 shares. Williams Jones Lc reported 18,500 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 200,159 shares. Northern Tru reported 25,377 shares. Coe Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 45,169 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 51,490 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 1,651 shares.

