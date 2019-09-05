Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Reaches $28.29 After 3.00% Down Move; Lipocine (LPCN) Shorts Raised By 143.15%

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) had an increase of 143.15% in short interest. LPCN’s SI was 310,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 143.15% from 127,700 shares previously. With 127,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s short sellers to cover LPCN’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 165,167 shares traded or 23.54% up from the average. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) has risen 37.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LPCN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lipocine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPCN); 27/03/2018 – Lipocine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 12/03/2018 LIPOCINE INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, LIPOCINE HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $21.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Lipocine 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE; 29/03/2018 – LIPOCINE INC LPCN.O : SEAPORT GLOBAL SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $10; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE – NEXT STEP TO REQUEST MEETING WITH FDA TO FURTHER EVALUATE DEFICIENCIES RAISED, TO AGREE ON PATH FORWARD FOR POTENTIAL APPROVAL OF TLANDO; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine Receives Complete Response Letter For TLANDO From U.S. Food And Drug Administration; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FOR TLANDO FROM U.S. FDA; 15/05/2018 – Carlson Capital LP Exits Position in Lipocine

The stock of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 513,955 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBankThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $5.72 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $27.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HTA worth $171.54 million less.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.72 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 27.2 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.89 million for 16.84 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

