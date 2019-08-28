Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.51% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.47% of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.74% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 0.00% 6.70% 3.50% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America Inc. N/A 28 26.07 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.17 1.29 2.54

As a group, REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies have a potential upside of -18.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Trust of America Inc. -1.21% -1.28% -2.67% -4.33% 0.22% 6.4% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.36 shows that Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.55 which is 44.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. was founded on April 20, 2006 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.