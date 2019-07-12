Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) is a company in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 84.29% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has 0.47% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 1.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 0.00% 6.70% 3.50% Industry Average 19.84% 9.28% 4.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America Inc. N/A 28 27.08 Industry Average 164.79M 830.40M 43.29

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 1.57 2.42

$32 is the average target price of Healthcare Trust of America Inc., with a potential upside of 15.03%. The rivals have a potential upside of -1.59%. With higher possible upside potential for Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 3.57% -1.66% -1.03% 5.85% 8.19% 10.11% Industry Average 3.62% 3.58% 6.02% 11.43% 29.14% 15.68%

For the past year Healthcare Trust of America Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.52 shows that Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.67 which is 33.44% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s competitors beat Healthcare Trust of America Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. was founded on April 20, 2006 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.