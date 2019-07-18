Healthcare Trust Of America In (HTA) Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Cut Its Stake by $28.93 Million; Stockbridge Partners Increased Realpage (RP) Stake by $10.30 Million

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 171,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.83 million, up from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 304,136 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America In (HTA) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.83M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.32M, down from 7.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Trust Of America In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 446,440 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.09M for 17.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2,263 shares to 50,011 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) by 19,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).