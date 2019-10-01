Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) to pay $0.32 on Oct 10, 2019; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Boosted Its Celgene (CELG) Position

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 10,963 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 525,488 shares with $48.56M value, up from 514,525 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $70.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 5.20M shares traded or 45.50% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:HTA) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc’s current price of $29.38 translates into 1.07% yield. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc’s dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.36M shares traded or 12.35% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.03 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 28.25 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems.

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 2.22% above currents $99.3 stock price. Celgene had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,900 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.03% or 228,451 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.18% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Valley Advisers accumulated 0.19% or 7,437 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has 6.73% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% or 807,913 shares. 2,870 are held by Mairs And. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 86,525 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Armistice Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 2.33% or 400,000 shares. Nomura Asset Management Commerce Limited reported 260,502 shares. Edgewood Limited Liability Company invested in 58,440 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legacy Private accumulated 14,931 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ghp Investment Advisors accumulated 5,970 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 830,137 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) stake by 23,519 shares to 143,670 valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) stake by 202,895 shares and now owns 2.18M shares. Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) was reduced too.

