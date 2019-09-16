Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) to pay $0.32 on Oct 10, 2019; The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Covered By 6 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Williams Co (NYSE:WMB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Williams Co has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.14’s average target is 22.02% above currents $24.7 stock price. Williams Co had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WMB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. See The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) latest ratings:

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.67 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 26.59 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems.

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare Trust reports $200M in development, acquisitions QTD – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare Trust prices $900M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Gained 17% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.94 billion. The firm operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other divisions. It has a 561.36 P/E ratio. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons This High-Yield Pipeline Stock Is Excited About What’s Ahead – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

