Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Shares Declined While Lasalle Investment Management Securities Decreased Its Stake; As Radius Health (RDUS) Stock Price Rose, Dafna Capital Management Increased by $408,500 Its Stake

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 147,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.82 million, down from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Trust Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.85 lastly. It is down 8.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 104.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 5,146 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 34.62% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 3.09 million shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $220.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 326,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare Trust Of America: Don’t Buy This 4.4%-Yielding Healthcare REIT Just Yet – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Sets Dates to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) CEO Scott Peters on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Healthcare Trust Of America Still An Investment Grade REIT For Any Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Sets Dates to Report 2019 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.09M for 16.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Radius Health down 3% on Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insiders Buy the Holdings of VHT ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Radius Health Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Radius Health Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Radius Health beats by $0.54, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $343,586 activity. Shares for $246,190 were bought by Hopfield Jessica.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 112,059 shares to 36,558 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,400 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd owns 33,655 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 81,995 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1.62M shares. Moody State Bank Division holds 0% or 510 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6,249 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 64,940 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated reported 3.34 million shares. Northern reported 0% stake. Prtn Ltd Co owns 74,825 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 3,319 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.01% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).